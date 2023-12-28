Menu

Environment

‘Just a few days old’: Orca calf spotted in Puget Sound

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Endangered J Pod seen swimming with orca calf'
Endangered J Pod seen swimming with orca calf
The endangered Southern Resident orcas appear to have welcomed a brand-new calf this week. The Center for Whale Research says photos taken on Boxing Day show a baby swimming with J Pod off Washington State.
An endangered orca pod in the Pacific Northwest region appears to have a new family member.

On Boxing Day, the Centre for Whale Research said photos were taken of a brand new orca calf, who was swimming with “J pod.”

It is the first time the calf has been spotted, leading the centre to believe the calf is “just a few days old.”

The calf was observed near adult female orca J40, which researchers believe is the likely mother.

Click to play video: 'Toxic chemicals found in orcas around B.C.'
Toxic chemicals found in orcas around B.C.

“We hope to see lots more of this calf in the coming weeks and months, and that both the calf and its mother will be able to thrive,” centre staff said.

The sex of the calf is unclear at this time, according to the centre.

The southern resident killer whale population is believed to be hovering around 74 for the region.

Click to play video: 'Pod of orcas put on stunning show in BC harbour'
Pod of orcas put on stunning show in BC harbour
