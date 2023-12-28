City of Regina hosting treecycle program for local residents

Send this page to someone via email

The treecycle program is back for another year. Regina residents are encouraged to drop off their Christmas trees at the yard waste depot.

The recycled Christmas trees will be turned into compost instead of having them disposed in the landfill.

“Christmas trees have been collected and composted for a number of years … it’s just good material to compost,” said Jane Aird, with City of Regina Water, Waste and Environment.

“It doesn’t need to be in the landfill and that’s why the program got started. With your green carts now at your curb, you could cut your Christmas tree up and put it in your green cart if you wanted but you can’t put it in full.”

The treecycle program runs until end of January and is open Monday to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City reminds residents to take all the Christmas decorations off the trees before bringing it to the yard waste depot.