Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

City of Regina hosting treecycle program for local residents

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 4:54 pm
The City of Regina's treecycle program returns for another year where local residents are encouraged to drop off their real Christmas trees at the yard waste depot.
The City of Regina's treecycle program returns for another year where local residents are encouraged to drop off their real Christmas trees at the yard waste depot.
The treecycle program is back for another year. Regina residents are encouraged to drop off their Christmas trees at the yard waste depot.

The recycled Christmas trees will be turned into compost instead of having them disposed in the landfill.

“Christmas trees have been collected and composted for a number of years … it’s just good material to compost,” said Jane Aird, with City of Regina Water, Waste and Environment.

“It doesn’t need to be in the landfill and that’s why the program got started. With your green carts now at your curb, you could cut your Christmas tree up and put it in your green cart if you wanted but you can’t put it in full.”

The treecycle program runs until end of January and is open Monday to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City reminds residents to take all the Christmas decorations off the trees before bringing it to the yard waste depot.

 

 

