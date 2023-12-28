More webcams added to DriveBC website

More traffic cameras have been added to DriveBC’s website.
The Ministry of Transportation says there are now 496 webcams monitoring highway conditions across the province, including 11 new cameras added this year.
Those 11 cameras feature a combined 27 views, pushing the provincial views total to 1,013.
The ministry says the new webcams will give “drivers a better picture of traffic and weather conditions when planning trips, especially during winter.”
The locations of the new cameras are as follows.
Vancouver Island
Highway 4
Ucluelet-Tofino junction, with north, west and east views.
Fraser Valley
Highway 1 at Vedder Canal Bridge
Frequently requested; shows traffic conditions along that stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.
Southern Interior
Adams Lake ferry landing
Provides current conditions for ferry users, roughly 80 km northeast of Kamloops and 50 km northwest of Salmon Arm.
Highway 5
Two km north of Highway 24. Site also has sign messaging as drivers approach the junction of Highways 5 and 24.
Highway 3
At Allison Pass, 10 km west of Manning Park resort. Webcam replacement has improved images, including a new view looking west.
Highway 3
Close to the intersection with Highway 93, near Ha Ha Creek Road, with east and west views.
DriveBC noted that many of its webcams are pan-tilt-zoom cameras that deliver several views from a single position. And in the Lower Mainland, many intersection cameras provide images of four or more positions.
