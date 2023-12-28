Menu

Canada

Calgarian’s body pulled from Bow River after falling into water on Christmas Day near Morley Bridge

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP urge caution around ice and open water after tragic incidents'
Alberta RCMP urge caution around ice and open water after tragic incidents
WATCH: Alberta RCMP are reminding people to stay safe around unpredictable ice and open water after two tragic incidents over the holidays. Meghan Cobb reports.
A 61-year-old Calgary man is dead after falling into the Bow River near Mînî Thnî, formerly known as Morley, on Christmas Day.

RCMP officials say emergency crews were called to a location near the Morley Bridge after the man, who was believed to have been taking photos, fell through the ice into the water.

“The male had already gone underwater and an ice rescue team from Canmore and the fire department boat was utilized and called out,” Const. Kelsey Davidge of Alberta RCMP said. “However, that male was not located.”

Davidge said the body was recovered from the river on Boxing Day. The bridge is approximately 40 kilometres upstream from Calgary city limits.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

