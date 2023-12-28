Menu

Canada

Water damage spurs temporary closure of Edmonton Tower’s 2nd floor which houses some city services

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 1:33 pm
The Edmonton Tower Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Tower Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News
The City of Edmonton’s service centre on the second floor of Edmonton Tower has been temporarily closed because of water damage.

The city announced the closure through a social media post on Wednesday night.

“This includes the mailroom, transit lost and found space, as well as development services such as permits, licensing and taxation inquiries,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as staff work hard to provide alternative options as quickly as possible. We will share those details once we confirm them.”

The city did not provide details about what led to the water damage.

Edmonton Tower is located at 10111 104th Ave.

