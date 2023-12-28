3 Londoners charged after west London, Ont. weapons investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men and a woman, all Londoners, are facing charges after a weapons investigation in the city’s west end.

Police say that around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, members of the guns and gangs section of the London police searched two residences in the area of Commissioners Road West and Viscount Road.

During the search, several items were seized:

three shotguns

one .22-calibre rifle with an over-capacity magazine

one .50-calibre rifle

stolen IDs and bank cards

$3,700 worth of drugs, including fentanyl and crystal meth

A 35-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of London, have been arrested and charged. A third, 33-year-old William Pieszchala, is currently at large, and charges have been laid by way of warrant.

Pieszchala and the woman have been jointly charged with the following:

Six counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Five counts of possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence.

Three counts of possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority was unauthorized.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The woman has been additionally charged with six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two arrested remain in custody and are scheduled to re-appear in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.

Police are still looking for Pieszchala. He’s described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair, facial hair and blue eyes.

Police are reminding the public to not approach him if seen, and to call 911 immediately.