Canada

Nipawin man taken to hospital after Christmas Eve shooting

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 12:03 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Nipawin RCMP are investigating the case of an adult man found in Nipawin who was suffering from gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Nipawin on Christmas Eve.

According to an RCMP release, officers found the man on 1st Ave West around 3:45 p.m. with serious injuries and took him to the hospital.

Nipawin RCMP are investigating alongside the Prince Albert and Saskatoon General Investigation Sections.

Anyone with information should contact Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

