Send this page to someone via email

Tune into Talk To The Experts on Saturday, January 6th at noon, as experts from BDO Debt Solutions share practical tips and tools to help you manage your debt. Many Albertans are facing challenges due to high inflation and rising interest rates; these rising debt levels can make people feel anxious and isolated. Talking about debt is difficult, but you’re not alone.

Visit BDO.ca to schedule a free, confidential appointment.