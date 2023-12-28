Menu

Duck Pond open to skaters at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 11:20 am
Skaters at the Assiniboine Park Duck Pond, as seen in this 2018 file photo. View image in full screen
Skaters at the Assiniboine Park Duck Pond, as seen in this 2018 file photo. Assiniboine Park Conservancy/Facebook
For skating enthusiasts in Winnipeg, the opening of the Riley Family Duck Pond at the Assiniboine Park is a welcome return.

The pond will open to the public for its skating season on Dec. 29, bringing with it a shelter space with access to washrooms and a warming station. Sara Wolowich Brown, communications coordinator with the park conservancy team, said that the skating venue adds to the variety of activities available at the park.

“We encourage Park visitors to embrace the season and discover all we have to offer here at the Park,” said Wolowich Brown, in a release on Thursday.

The skating shelter by the pond will remain open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to park, a pop-up patio operated by the Cargo Bar will also open for the season alongside the skating venue. The patio, providing hot and cold beverages, will be open on select timings from Fridays to Sundays.

It joins the Park Cafe, open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which offers dine-in menu options.

Skaters are reminded that hockey sticks and pucks are not allowed on the pond.

Assiniboine Park’s Duck Pond opens to Winnipeg skaters Friday
