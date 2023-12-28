Cambridge man wanted on robbery charges

Waterloo regional police are seeking a Cambridge man in connection with a robbery investigation.
Investigators say a warrant is out for Adam De-Gannes, who is known to frequent the city.
They say the 29-year-old is facing a number of charges, including two counts of robbery.
Investigators say De-Gannes’s whereabouts are not known and are asking the public for their assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police or Crime Stoppers.
