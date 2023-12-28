Menu

Crime

Cambridge man wanted on robbery charges

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 8:59 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police are seeking a Cambridge man in connection with a robbery investigation.

Investigators say a warrant is out for Adam De-Gannes, who is known to frequent the city.

They say the 29-year-old is facing a number of charges, including two counts of robbery.

Investigators say De-Gannes’s whereabouts are not known and are asking the public for their assistance in locating him.

Adam De-Gannes of Cambridge is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Adam De-Gannes of Cambridge is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. WRPS
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police or Crime Stoppers.

