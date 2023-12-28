Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians will soon see commercials on Amazon Prime Video

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2023 8:31 am
Click to play video: 'Ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video'
Ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video
WATCH: Ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video – Sep 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amazon’s Prime Video has picked the date when it’ll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.

Representatives for the company told The Canadian Press they’ve marked Feb. 5, 2024, for the launch of ad breaks within its TV and film programming, which includes action series “Reacher” and the “Mr. Dressup” documentary.

Click to play video: 'Mr. Dressup documentary celebrates legacy of iconic Canadian entertainer'
Mr. Dressup documentary celebrates legacy of iconic Canadian entertainer

The ad tier will now be the default of the retailer’s Prime membership, which includes discounts on shipping. However, subscribers can opt out of commercials by paying an additional $2.99 per month.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes as streaming companies look for new ways to boost revenue, which has led many to introduce ad tiers on their cheapest monthly plans while raising the price of ad-free packages.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Prime Video, which first outlined plans to launch “limited ads” in September, says it will screen “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

Viewers in the U.S., where Amazon already operates a free, ad-supported streaming service called Freevee, will begin seeing commercials on Prime Video a week earlier than Canada, on Jan. 29, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices