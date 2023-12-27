Menu

Canada

Christmas tree recycling program underway in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:20 pm
A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree by city hall in Winnipeg was lit up on Nov. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree by city hall in Winnipeg was lit up on Nov. 16, 2023. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Another Christmas is over and the City of Winnipeg is reminding residents of its tree-recycling program.

Residents are asked to drop off their real trees at one of 10 Let’s Chip In depots across the city. The program is collecting trees from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31 next year.

According to the city, only one tree should be left at a location, with its decorations and tree stand removed. Residents are asked not to put their trees in a bag.

The temporary depots that are open until the end of January are:

  • Charleswood Centre, 3900 Grant Ave.
  • Kilcona Park, at Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue
  • Kildonan Park, 2015 Main St.
  • King’s Park, 198 King’s Dr.
  •  Jame’s Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Ave.
  • St. Vital Park, 190 River Rd.
  • Winnipeg Soccer Complex, 900 Waverly St. at Victor Lewis Drive

In a release online, the city noted that trees are turned into wood chip mulch which is available for pickup starting in early January.

The city also noted that year-round 4R Winnipeg Depots will continue to collect Christmas trees long after the end of the holidays. These depots can be found at:

  • 1825 Brady Rd.
  • 1120 Pacific Ave.
  • 429 Panet Rd.

According to the release, 418,942 Christmas trees have been recycled in the last 32 years.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

