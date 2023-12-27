Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Kingston police charge restaurant worker in customer credit, debit theft

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:10 pm
A Toronto man formerly from Kingston is facing a number of charges after police say he stole customer's credit and debit card information while working in a Kingston restaurant.
A Toronto man formerly from Kingston is facing a number of charges after police say he stole customer's credit and debit card information while working in a Kingston restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Police have charged a Kingston restaurant employee with stealing customer’s credit and debit card information.

Kingston police began investigating while the man worked at an unnamed city restaurant in June.

They say while at work, the suspect would wear special glasses that allowed him to secretly make video recordings of customer’s debit and credit cards while he held them in his hands.

Police say the suspect then used the debit and credit card information to to make online purchases from a major retailer. They say the man then returned the purchases in store, asking for the refunds to be deposited into his personal bank account.

Investigators say the man attempted to cover his tracks by investing the allegedly stolen money in crypto currency.

Police say the suspect had also opened a fake credit card in a family member’s name during their investigation.

The accused was arrested by Toronto police Nov. 21. He was brought to Kingston Police headquarters and was later released on conditions with a future court date.

Jerun Suthaharan, a 20-year-old Toronto man formerly of Kingston, has been charged with theft of a credit card, fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, money laundering, identity theft, fraud under $5000 and two counts of personation.

 

 

