Crime

Pelican Narrows RCMP arrest 1, searching for other following report of serious assault

Posted December 27, 2023 4:14 pm
Posted December 27, 2023 4:14 pm
Global News
The Pelican Narrows RCMP made one arrest following a report of a serious assault and have yet to locate the second individual.

Police received the incident report on Dec. 26, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., and investigation determined a group of individuals approached a woman and assaulted her.

“She was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature,” according to a release. “As a result of investigation, 20-year-old Shante Beatty and 18-year-old Aiden Charles both from Pelican Narrows are each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, plus charges related to breach of court order conditions.

Police arrested Beatty in Pelican Narrows on Dec. 26 and is scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Dec. 27.

“Pelican Narrows RCMP is actively working to locate and arrest Charles and asks the public to immediately report all sightings of him or information on his whereabouts,” the release read.

Police said Aiden Charles is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and approximately 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and short brown hair. Charles is known to frequent the areas of Pelican Narrows and La Ronge.

Investigators believe there may be additional suspects and continue to investigate.

