High wind warnings along B.C.’s coast as gusts predicted to reach 120 km/h

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for British Columbia’s central coast, Sunshine Coast and Greater Victoria regions, forecasting gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour in some parts.

The weather agency says an intense Pacific frontal system will remain off the coast through Friday, bringing the strongest winds to exposed coastal areas between northern Vancouver Island and Bella Bella.

In the Sunshine Coast and the Victoria region, wind speeds are expected to reach 70 km/h with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says the high winds may damage roof shingles and windows in the affected zone and power outages may occur.

On Tuesday, the weather agency issued high wave alerts for the west coast of Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says “a strong storm” from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day brought wind speeds as high as 172 km/h to remote Sartine Island northwest of Vancouver Island.

About 28,000 BC Hydro customers lost power along the province’s southern coast at one point.

That storm also brought heavy rainfall, with 178 millimetres falling at Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island.