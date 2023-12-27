Police make arrest after person swings machete at people in Calgary Zoo parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A youth male has been arrested after police officers were called to the Calgary Zoo parking lot on Tuesday night for reports of someone swinging a machete at people.

Police told Global News that the incident began to unfold at about 6:30 p.m. Investigators believe the suspect arrived at the zoo’s parking lot after coming over from a nearby CTrain station.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, two people sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident but did not disclose how they were injured. A number of vehicles were also damaged.

The zoo parking lot was filled with people there to attend the annual “ZOOLIGHTS” attraction.