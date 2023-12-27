Menu

Crime

Police make arrest after person swings machete at people in Calgary Zoo parking lot

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 9:30 am
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A youth male has been arrested after police officers were called to the Calgary Zoo parking lot on Tuesday night for reports of someone swinging a machete at people.

Police told Global News that the incident began to unfold at about 6:30 p.m. Investigators believe the suspect arrived at the zoo’s parking lot after coming over from a nearby CTrain station.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to police, two people sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident but did not disclose how they were injured. A number of vehicles were also damaged.

The zoo parking lot was filled with people there to attend the annual “ZOOLIGHTS” attraction.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

