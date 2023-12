See more sharing options

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man wanted on outstanding charges.

Timothy Frye, 48, is wanted for mischief and breach of probation orders in connection with a criminal investigation.

He is described as five feet 11 inches tall with light brown hair.

Investigators say Frye’s whereabouts are not known but he is known to frequent Cambridge and Brantford, Ont.

An arrest warrant is out for 48-year-old Timothy Frye. WRPS

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police or Crime Stoppers.