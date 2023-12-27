Menu

Crime

Single-vehicle crash in Guelph caused by impairment, driver charged: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 27, 2023 7:20 am
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP
A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area along the Hanlon Expressway on Dec. 17.

Officers arrived to find a grey pick up truck rolled over.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene but was later apprehended.

They determined that the crash was caused by impairment.

OPP announced on Tuesday that a 28-year-old man will appear in Guelph court on Jan. 4, 2024.

