Trans Canada Highway closed in both directions near Glacier National Park

A portion of the Trans Canada Highway, between Revelstoke and Golden, is closed due to what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident.
There are few details available other than the incident happened at a location between Beaver Valley R0ad and Glacier National Park’s east boundary.
An assessment is in progress and a detour is not currently available.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Drive BC said that another update will be made available at 1:30 p.m.
Trending Now
Comments