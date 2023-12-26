Trans Canada Highway closed in both directions near Glacier National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of the Trans Canada Highway, between Revelstoke and Golden, is closed due to what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident.

There are few details available other than the incident happened at a location between Beaver Valley R0ad and Glacier National Park’s east boundary.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is not currently available.

Drive BC said that another update will be made available at 1:30 p.m.

