Trans Canada Highway closed in both directions near Glacier National Park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 2:51 pm
Highway 1 is closed due to a vehicle incident between Beaver Valley Rd and Glacier National Park East Boundary. View image in full screen
Highway 1 is closed due to a vehicle incident between Beaver Valley Rd and Glacier National Park East Boundary. Drive BC
A portion of the Trans Canada Highway, between Revelstoke and Golden, is closed due to what Drive BC is calling a vehicle incident.

There are few details available other than the incident happened at a location between Beaver Valley R0ad and Glacier National Park’s east boundary.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is not currently available.

Drive BC said that another update will be made available at 1:30 p.m.

