Day 5 of search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission

The search for the four-year-old girl who went missing in a Quebec river on Friday is no longer a search and rescue operation but a recovery mission, provincial police say.
The child fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. – about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City – on Friday afternoon after passing through a safety barrier along the riverbank while out sledding with her mother.
Tuesday marks the fifth day a ground team, helicopter and divers have been looking for her.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers say the search has only paused during the night for security reasons as the area’s landscape is challenging for their efforts.
Police say they will continue to survey the riverbanks while a nautical team monitors the river downstream.
The SQ published photos on Monday of the snowsuit the girl was wearing: a rainbow coat and dark purple snow pants.
Authorities are asking the public to report any possible sightings of the girl along the river.
