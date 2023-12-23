Quebec police search for 4-year-old girl who fell into river while sledding with mother

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Quebec are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river after passing through a safety barrier while sledding with her mother on Friday.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. in a region north of Quebec City near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say search parties looked for the child all night and continued their efforts on Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers and a helicopter are assisting the search.

Officers say the area’s landscape is challenging and the river is difficult to access and has a strong current.

–with files from The Canadian Press