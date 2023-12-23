Quebec police search for 4-year-old girl who fell into river while sledding with mother

Police in Quebec are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river after passing through a safety barrier while sledding with her mother on Friday.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. in a region north of Quebec City near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini.
Police say search parties looked for the child all night and continued their efforts on Saturday.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers and a helicopter are assisting the search.
Officers say the area’s landscape is challenging and the river is difficult to access and has a strong current.
–with files from The Canadian Press
