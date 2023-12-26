Dartmouth pub serves free Christmas dinner to hundreds, aims to curb holiday loneliness

Send this page to someone via email

On Dec. 25, Staggers Pub and Grub on Portland St. in Downtown Dartmouth served up their 11th annual free Christmas dinner.

Owner, Debbie Phinney, says the volunteer-run event started as a means to help curb loneliness during the holidays, but the event has become even bigger than she imagined.

“For me, it’s a big family. I see people that maybe I only see on Christmastime, so it’s almost like, ‘oh! The kids have all come home!’” She says.

This year, the event brought out almost 400 people, something Phinney says was a huge success, bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together under one roof.

“We have foreigners coming into the country that had to leave their families. (And) with Covid, a lot of people died. Nobody’s even thinking about that that put a lot of people in really bad states,” Phinney says. “I think that Christmastime has always been a lonely time, and I think it’s even worse now, so if we can save one person, I think it’s worth it.”

On Christmas morning, Phinney cooked for a rotarian-run initiative that ran home-delivery of meals, before opening her own doors at noon. She fed anyone who came by, with dinner starting at 5 p.m.

It was Bill Strubank’s first year volunteering at the event. He says he was happy to be one of Phinney’s ‘elves,’ this Christmas.

“Debbie is such a community advocate with a giant heart, she welcomes everyone in the community, especially in this establishment,” Strubank says. “She doesn’t want anyone to be alone and doesn’t want anyone to go hungry.”

Strubank spent his Sunday peeling carrots, potatoes and much more in preparation for dinner, alongside his fellow ‘elves.’

Several local businesses volunteered and donated to the event, including Janet’s Flowers, Colleen’s Pub, The Canteen, Balloon Boys, and the former-owner of Kokomod.

In the future, Phinney hopes the dinner will grow to become a street-wide holiday party, with all the businesses opening their doors to passers-by, needing a place or people to celebrate with on Christmas.

Michael Ford, a cook at Revana Pizza across the street, volunteered in the kitchen at the event.

The Portland St. local says what Phinney is doing is wonderful.