Canada

BC Ferries cancels northern sailings over mechanical issue, ‘hurricane-force winds’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2023 7:20 pm
BC Ferries says it's cancelling sailings to and from Prince Rupert until Dec. 28 due an engine issue coupled with forecasted "hurricane-force winds." The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
BC Ferries says it is cancelling sailings to and from Prince Rupert until Dec. 28 due to an engine issue coupled with forecasted “hurricane-force winds.”

The company says it had to cancel a Christmas Eve sailing from Prince Rupert and a Boxing Day sailing from Graham Island due to a mechanical issue in the main engine of its Northern Expedition vessel.

It says service will start up again on Dec. 28. Repairs to the boat have begun, but the engine turbocharger needed for the fix has to make a 12-hour journey by truck from Vancouver to Prince Rupert.

BC Ferries says the vessel’s crew is being flown into Prince Rupert by a charter flight for the next sailing.

The ferry corporation says it apologizes to customers whose Christmas plans may be dashed by the cancellation. It is offering  refunds as well as potential reimbursements to people who booked flights.

The company says customer service and terminal staff are notifying people with bookings on the cancelled sailings.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

