BC Ferries cancels northern sailings over mechanical issue, ‘hurricane-force winds’

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it is cancelling sailings to and from Prince Rupert until Dec. 28 due to an engine issue coupled with forecasted “hurricane-force winds.”

The company says it had to cancel a Christmas Eve sailing from Prince Rupert and a Boxing Day sailing from Graham Island due to a mechanical issue in the main engine of its Northern Expedition vessel.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It says service will start up again on Dec. 28. Repairs to the boat have begun, but the engine turbocharger needed for the fix has to make a 12-hour journey by truck from Vancouver to Prince Rupert.

BC Ferries says the vessel’s crew is being flown into Prince Rupert by a charter flight for the next sailing.

The ferry corporation says it apologizes to customers whose Christmas plans may be dashed by the cancellation. It is offering refunds as well as potential reimbursements to people who booked flights.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says customer service and terminal staff are notifying people with bookings on the cancelled sailings.