Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukrainians living in N.B. react to celebrating Christmas in December for the first time

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainians living in N.B. celebrate Christmas in December for first time'
Ukrainians living in N.B. celebrate Christmas in December for first time
As Monday rolls around, people around the world are preparing to celebrate Christmas. But as the war in Eastern Europe continues, 2023 marked a national shift in Ukraine. Anna Mandin spoke to some Ukrainian people living in Fredericton to learn more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Oksana Tesla, the president of the Ukrainian Association of Fredericton, started preparing a traditional Christmas Eve meal with her mother on Dec. 23.

On a side table was a candlelabra holding three beige candles. Tesla said those candles sit at the centre of the table during their Christmas Eve meal. They symbolize hope and life, the birth of Jesus Christ and the coming of the new year.

Many Ukrainians around the world are celebrating Christmas in December, for the first time.

Traditionally, Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church celebrate Christmas Day on Jan. 7, like Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church. But this year Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the day of the celebration to Dec. 25.

“This is the original Christmas that our grandparents and great-grandparents used to celebrate,” Tesla said.

Story continues below advertisement
A woman in a blue and white shirt in front of a Christmas tree. View image in full screen
This is Viktoriia Kyrychuk’s first time celebrating her Ukrainian Christmas traditions in December. Anna Mandin / Global News

This is Grade 12 student Viktoriia Kyrychuk’s second Christmas in Canada, but it will be her first time observing her family’s Ukrainian traditions in December.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’m really glad that we changed our calendar again, because I know the history, why it was changed before and now it came back to our usual tradition,” she said.

Christmas deeply religious and cultural

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic church is now also celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25. Not all Ukrainian Orthodox parishes have switched their calendars yet. Tesla said Ukrainian traditions during the holiday have deep cultural and religious roots. She sees the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s change as a mark of its independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

“Let’s say the government would announce that we are moving Christmas to December, the church would really need to say the word,” she said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Christmas season is also a reminder of what’s been lost.

A woman in front of a Christmas tree. View image in full screen
Oksana Tesla said Christmas is a time to be around family, but it’s also sad for many Ukrainians who are missing loved ones. Anna Mandin / Global News

“It’s time to be happy, to celebrate, to meet the family, but because of the full-scale war that happens in Ukraine right now, it’s also a sad one,” Tesla said.

It’s Kyrychuk’s second Christmas without her father, because he can’t come to Canada.

“All Ukrainians, they felt that today you can have everything, but you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

She said this year is a time to be with family.

“Before, we were telling about Christ, how he was born, we were telling history, singing Christmas songs, but now it is just family time,” she said.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices