Castlegar, B.C. residents petitioning to save Pioneer Arena

Send this page to someone via email

More than a thousand people have signed an online petition aimed at saving the Pioneer Arena as city officials push forward with new plans for the site of the aging facility.

Back in October, the City of Castlegar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to demolish the arena to make room for a commercial and residential development.

“The early concept for the new building includes one floor of commercial space, including modern clinical spaces for co-located healthcare professionals, and three floors of a mix of housing units,” city staff said.

“The project will be built at 925 Columbia Avenue where the Pioneer Arena is currently located.”

Dozens of arena supporters gathered outside the venue on Saturday in protest.

Jarret Leason, who created the petition, said the city has decided to remove the beloved arena with “zero justification, zero public process and zero consideration.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I have lived here for 33 years. They did not talk to any of the ice users, they talked to nobody about any type of plans to replace (the arena),” said Leason, who is also a local hockey coach.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The (Regional District of Central Kootenay) has said the building is at end-of-life. They have never provided any proof or justification or reasons why it’s (deemed) at end-of-life.”

Leason fears without the arena, many recreational sports and activities will be left without a home.

“We won’t have enough ice for figure skating, hockey… teams will have to be moved out of the city,” he said.

Castlegar Mayor Maria McFaddin supports the new development and said the new building will improve access to healthcare services.

“This is an exciting project announcement for the city, which sees us stepping outside of our traditional role to find a creative solution to improve access to healthcare services and ensure the mix of housing the community needs,” McFaddin said.

“The MOU allows the parties to advance the project concept by entering the design phase which will see the City working with physicians to determine the best way to co-locate services to offer improved team-based primary care and apply for grant funding.”

The new development, if completed, will provide 45 new housing units to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the Pioneer Arena at its end of life, it was an appropriate time to consider possible opportunities for the land at 925 Columbia Avenue to serve our growing community,” said Chris Barlow, the City of Castlegar’s chief administrative officer.

“This city-owned location is the best for this project because it has easy access from Columbia Avenue.”

The city has said it understands the arena is an “important space” for ice users and is asking for feedback through email. People can email them at info@castlegar.ca

The RDCK is also asking for feedback, it can be emailed at engage.rdck.ca.