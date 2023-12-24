Recipe: Tuna tartare and fresh-shucked oysters

Send this page to someone via email

The Jungle Room hopes to bring a culinary adventure to the table with each meal. Chef Alessandro Vianello walks us through a pair of seafood delights for the holiday season.

Tuna Tartare:

Ginger Dressing:

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp sambal oelek

1 tbsp gluten-free soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp olive oil

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

Assembly:

160g ahi tuna steak, diced into 1cm cubes (tuna poke cubes from grocery stores work too)

Maldon salt or kosher salt

20g salmon roe

Finely chopped chives

Taro chips or sea salted kettle chips

Dice the tuna and place it in a mixing bowl. Season with a pinch of Maldon sea salt. Add enough ginger dressing to coat the tuna well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Place the tuna in a ring mold or cookie cutter in a bowl. Garnish the top with salmon roe and chives. Remove the ring mold and add more dressing to garnish the plate. Serve with chips.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Wine Pairing:

Tantalus Riesling: This slightly off-dry riesling from Tantalus in Kelowna pairs beautifully with the dressing’s slight spice and high acidity. Its tropical fruit notes and bright acidity make it a great choice for your spicy seafood dishes this holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

Oysters with Yuzu Sake Mignonette and Sambal Matah:

Yuzu Sake Mignonette:

1 tbsp yuzu juice

1 tbsp sake

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 small finely chopped shallot

10 twists of a pepper grinder

Combine all mignonette ingredients in a bowl or measuring cup.

Assembly:

12 freshly shucked oysters

Yuzu sake mignonette from above

Lemon wedges

Tabasco sauce

Fresh horseradish

Oyster Shucking Method:

Wash oysters well under cold running water. Place each oyster in a folded cloth. Using an oyster knife, wiggle the tip at the hinge to find connective tissue. Twist the knife when resistance is felt to pop the shell. Slide the knife to cut the muscle, keeping the oyster in the shell. Remove shell fragments and dirt from the oyster lip. Cut the bottom muscle to release the oyster fully.

Wine Pairing:

Segura Viudas Cava or Your Favorite Champagne: A classic pairing with oysters, this dry cava has notes of honey and citrus, slight toasty/nuttiness, and bright acidity. It complements the briny and salty flavors of the oysters.