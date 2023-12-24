2 people hospitalized, 1 in life-threatening condition in downtown Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after an early Sunday morning shooting in Toronto’s Entertainment District, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Adelaide Street West and John Street just after 2:50 a.m.

Police located the first victim, identified as a man in his 30s, at a local hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, another man in his 30s, was located at a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police haven’t released any suspect details at this time.

Const. Laurie McCann said police trying to determine if the two victims were shooting at each other or if they were in the same group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.