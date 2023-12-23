Small bridge near Salmon Arm to undergo 3-month closure

Send this page to someone via email

A bridge in B.C.’s Shuswap region will be closed for three months in the new year as it undergoes repair work.

The Salmon River Bridge, located at the west end of Salmon Arm, will be off-limits to traffic from early January through March 31.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Ministry of Transportation says the closure is part of rehabilitation work to extend the bridge’s lifespan, with a $1-million contract having been awarded to Hanna Infrastructure Ltd.

Access to businesses along 10th Avenue S.W., access will be available via the 30th Street S.W. exit off Highway 1 during the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signs and watch for roadside workers.