Traffic

Small bridge near Salmon Arm to undergo 3-month closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 7:06 pm
The Salmon River Bridge, located just west of Salmon Arm, B.C. View image in full screen
The Salmon River Bridge, located just west of Salmon Arm, B.C. Google Maps
A bridge in B.C.’s Shuswap region will be closed for three months in the new year as it undergoes repair work.

The Salmon River Bridge, located at the west end of Salmon Arm, will be off-limits to traffic from early January through March 31.

The Ministry of Transportation says the closure is part of rehabilitation work to extend the bridge’s lifespan, with a $1-million contract having been awarded to Hanna Infrastructure Ltd.

Access to businesses along 10th Avenue S.W., access will be available via the 30th Street S.W. exit off Highway 1 during the closure.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signs and watch for roadside workers.

