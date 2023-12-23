Striking Quebec teachers struggle to put food on table for holidays

Send this page to someone via email

There is optimism for some and total desperation for others as tense negotiations continue between Quebec and its public sector workers.

As two unions representing 100,000 teachers told members they had reached a partial agreement with the government, teachers with a union that’s been on unlimited strike for a month lined up for donated food and other items.

“People are struggling to put food on the table,” said Onja Andrianarison, a Montreal high school teacher with the 65,000-member FAE union, which has been on strike since Nov. 23.

With no paychecks coming in, union members are being forced to rely on the generosity of others to afford the basics, she said.

“We want to give gifts to our children, and we want to have a good time, you know, for Christmas,” said Andrianarison.

After the FAE put out a call for donations, business and community members supporting the striking teachers responded strongly.

Hundreds of striking @la_FAE teachers lined up to receive donations of food, clothes, toys and more on Saturday in Villeray. They’re struggling to make ends meet this holiday season after a month on strike. pic.twitter.com/wqnUNsLAAj — Dan Spector (@danspector) December 23, 2023

The Villeray offices of Quebec Solidaire MNA Andres Fontecilla became a donation center, packed with food, gift cards, hygiene products, toys and clothes for teachers to pick up.

Hundreds of desperate teachers showed up needing help.

Organizers called the scene both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

“It’s sad that so many people need stuff,” said FAE teacher Elise Rioux.

Meanwhile, 100,000 teachers affiliated with the FSE-CSQ and QPAT unions are feeling more reason for optimism. They reached a partial agreement with the government on key points including class composition, workload reduction and remuneration.

“It’s nice just going into Christmas vacation knowing that there’s something on the table and the wheels are moving,” said high school teacher and QPAT member Adam Cox-Twardowski.

That potential agreement has put more pressure on the FAE union to come to terms with the government, but teachers at the food drive were skeptical.

“We don’t want to have false hope,” said Andrianarison. The teachers believe their strike is worth it, because they are devoted to improving conditions for students.”

Though they were happy to be able to rely on the community for help, they hoped they wouldn’t need to do so for much longer.

Negotiations are ongoing and there is still a chance a deal can be reached before Christmas.