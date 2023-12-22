Menu

Education

Quebec strikes: Progress in talks with one teachers’ union, deadlock in another

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2023 3:01 pm
Teachers, members of the FAE union, walk by the National Assembly and the Education ministry, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Teachers, members of the FAE union, walk by the National Assembly and the Education ministry, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A Quebec union representing 95,000 teachers says it has made some progress in negotiations with the government after weeks of public sector strikes that have rattled the province.

Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement says it reached a partial agreement with the government after an overnight negotiating session.

It doesn’t specify the terms of the proposal but says it will present details to its council later today.

Click to play video: 'Concerns growing over impact of ongoing teachers’ strike on children’s academic year'
Concerns growing over impact of ongoing teachers’ strike on children’s academic year

The union says other points of contention, including salaries, remain unresolved as it continues joint negotiations with other public sector unions under an alliance known as the common front.

Meanwhile, a separate union representing 66,000 teachers says it will continue an unlimited strike in the new year amid a deadlock in its own negotiations with Quebec.

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement strike has kept around 800 schools closed for more than four weeks.

Click to play video: 'School administrators want Quebec to consider back-to-work legislation amid ongoing teacher’s strike'
School administrators want Quebec to consider back-to-work legislation amid ongoing teacher’s strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

