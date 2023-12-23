Mississauga man charged with robbery, forcible confinement

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with Peel Region’s Criminal Investigation Bureau say a 36-year-old man from Mississauga is facing several charges in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, on Dec. 16 the accused met with a sex trade worker in a pre-arranged meet-up at a hotel in Mississauga.

The accused allegedly requested additional services which had not been agreed upon, according to police.

Investigators say after being refused, the accused got upset and assaulted the victim, holding her against her will.

The accused then fled the scene after allegedly stealing some of the victim’s belongings, police said.

Peel police said in a release Saturday the suspect is facing multiple criminal charges, including robbery and forcible confinement.

Police also said there are believed to be other victims and asked anyone with information to please come forward.