Crime

Mississauga man charged with robbery, forcible confinement

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 3:30 pm
Peel police arrested a 36-year-old Mississauga man in connection with a robbery and assault that happened earlier this month. Image: Peel Regional Police at a scene in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel police arrested a 36-year-old Mississauga man in connection with a robbery and assault that happened earlier this month. Image: Peel Regional Police at a scene in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Investigators with Peel Region’s Criminal Investigation Bureau say a 36-year-old man from Mississauga is facing several charges in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, on Dec. 16 the accused met with a sex trade worker in a pre-arranged meet-up at a hotel in Mississauga.

The accused allegedly requested additional services which had not been agreed upon, according to police.

Investigators say after being refused, the accused got upset and assaulted the victim, holding her against her will.

The accused then fled the scene after allegedly stealing some of the victim’s belongings, police said.

Peel police said in a release Saturday the suspect is facing multiple criminal charges, including robbery and forcible confinement.

Police also said there are believed to be other victims and asked anyone with information to please come forward.

