Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Vaughan, Ont. plaza

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 3:47 pm
York Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday morning. View image in full screen
York Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday morning. Max Trotta / Global News
York Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in a plaza at 4040 Highway 7 West in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Police are asking any witnesses with information to come forward, and urge any businesses in the plaza where the shooting occurred to provide surveillance footage.

There was no suspect information available at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal shooting in Vaughan leaves man dead, another in critical condition
