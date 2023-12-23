Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Vaughan, Ont. plaza

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in a plaza at 4040 Highway 7 West in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police are asking any witnesses with information to come forward, and urge any businesses in the plaza where the shooting occurred to provide surveillance footage.

There was no suspect information available at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing.