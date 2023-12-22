Pedestrian hospitalized with critical injuries after collision in Cloverdale

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a collision in Cloverdale early Friday morning.

The person was struck at the intersection of 176th Street and 64th Avenue just before 6 a.m. They were treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital.

Surrey RCMP said Friday that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. The Criminal Collision Investigation Team, however, is assisting with the investigation.

Police closed traffic in the area as they processed the scene.

Anyone with information on the collision or dashcam footage from the area of 64th Avenue and 176th Street is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2023-208014.