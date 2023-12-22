Menu

Crime

Pedestrian hospitalized with critical injuries after collision in Cloverdale

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 8:23 pm
Pedestrian in hospital after collision in Surrey
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey, Friday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. on 176 Street near 64 Avenue.
A pedestrian has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a collision in Cloverdale early Friday morning.

The person was struck at the intersection of 176th Street and 64th Avenue just before 6 a.m. They were treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital.

Surrey RCMP said Friday that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash. The Criminal Collision Investigation Team, however, is assisting with the investigation.

Police closed traffic in the area as they processed the scene.

Anyone with information on the collision or dashcam footage from the area of 64th Avenue and 176th Street is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote the file number 2023-208014. 

Crash kills driver in Surrey
