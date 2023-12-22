Perfect marks: Winter-tire check in North Okanagan finds 100% compliance

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists travelling through a winter-tire check in the North Okanagan this week received a superb grading from local police.

On Thursday, Vernon RCMP said approximately 250 vehicles were checked near SilverStar Mountain Resort, and “we’re happy to report we had 100 per cent compliance with all vehicles having the properly rated tires.”

“It takes more than just good winter tires to arrive without incident in winter driving conditions,” said Sgt. Allan Roberts of the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP). “Slow down and give yourself more time and space to arrive safely.”

Winter tires are required to travel over mountain passes in B.C. between October and April.

However, even if your travels don’t take you over high elevations, police say it’s still smart to have winter tires installed for the season.

In fact, BCHP says winter tires are recommended across B.C., including the South Coast, as they’re more effective in cooler, wet environments.

ICBC echoed that comment, saying motorists are less likely to slide on the road because all-season tires can begin to lose their elasticity and grip when temperatures dip below 7 C.

More information about winter driving can be found here.