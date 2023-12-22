Menu

Share

Crime

Suspect sought in Kingston break and enters

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:54 pm
Kingston police are looking for a suspect they've linked to several break and enters.
Kingston police
Kingston police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with several recent break and enters.

In a release Friday police said the same suspect is responsible for three break-ins at two different apartment buildings earlier this month.

They say two of the break-ins happened on the morning of Dec. 15 and saw a man attempt to pry open the door of two community meeting rooms at an apartment building in the 200 block of Bath Road building as well as damage three vehicles in the parking garage of a building near Wright Crescent and Palace Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In a third break-in at the building near Wright Crescent and Palace Road a few days later, police say a man stole various Amazon packages that had been delivered to the building.

The suspect is described as clean-cut and wearing a black jacket, red hoodie/vest, black pants, and tan and black boots. He was wearing a black and maroon “Champion” backpack, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4600 ext. 6318 or by email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

 

 

