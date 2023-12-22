Manitoba mulls ban on replacement workers in strikes and lockouts

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is considering banning the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts.

Premier Wab Kinew raised the idea of banning replacement workers last year when he was in Opposition and said the government would make its case to the public before acting.

The NDP government says an upcoming bill aims to promote fair collective bargaining and minimize labour disputes.

Labour groups support it. But the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce says the idea is unfair and will force businesses to close during strikes or lockouts.

The group’s president, Chuck Davidson, says Manitoba already has a fair process that allows employers or unions to seek binding arbitration in the event of a strike or lockout.