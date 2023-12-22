Lumby-area crash kills 1

One man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Lumby, B.C.
Around 7:20 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 block of Highway 6 near Lumby.
Concern over closure of banks in the North Okanagan
Trending Now
“A witness to the collision told police they were following the vehicle eastbound on Highway 6 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment,” Const. Chris Terleski said.
“Sadly the driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.
More on Canada
Comments