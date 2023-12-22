Lumby-area crash kills 1

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Lumby, B.C.

Around 7:20 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 block of Highway 6 near Lumby.

2:07 Concern over closure of banks in the North Okanagan

“A witness to the collision told police they were following the vehicle eastbound on Highway 6 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sadly the driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.