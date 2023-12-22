Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Lumby-area crash kills 1

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 12:56 pm
A Lumby-area crash killed one on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Lumby-area crash killed one on Wednesday. Global News
One man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Lumby, B.C.

Around 7:20 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 4200 block of Highway 6 near Lumby.

Click to play video: 'Concern over closure of banks in the North Okanagan'
Concern over closure of banks in the North Okanagan
“A witness to the collision told police they were following the vehicle eastbound on Highway 6 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Sadly the driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

