Crime

19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Talbot Avenue stabbing

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 12:22 pm
Constable Jason Michalyshen. View image in full screen
Constable Jason Michalyshen. Global News
Const. Jason Michalyshen from the Winnipeg police says they have charged 19-year-old Ethan Richard Gladu with second-degree murder after 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik was stabbed.

On Wednesday at 8 a.m., police found Rubanik injured in the area of Talbot Avenue and Watt Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation shows Rubanik was stabbed without provocation while he was on his way to work.

Michalyshen said Rubanik was a new immigrant to the country and Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody'
Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody
The suspect then fled the area, resulting in numerous police resources responding to the intersection.

Gladu was identified and arrested on Thursday at 10:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Henry Street.

His identity wasn’t revealed to the public until Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers online.

