Canada

Four buildings added to illumination project in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 22, 2023 8:59 am
The Gummer Building and Hope House are among the four downtown structures added to the Illuminate Guelph expansion, made possible by FedDev Ontario. View image in full screen
The Gummer Building and Hope House are among the four downtown structures added to the Illuminate Guelph expansion, made possible by FedDev Ontario. Nick Westoll / Global News
Illuminate Guelph has expanded its dazzling light display to include four new buildings in the downtown.

The captivating display boasts nine buildings in total, including the iconic Gummer Building and Hope House.

The structures collectively showcase the architectural heritage of the downtown project, made possible thanks to some financial support from FedDev Ontario.

In a news release on Thursday, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, said the project’s expansion is a bright light for Guelph’s tourism industry.

“Our government knows that small business plays a vital role in Canada’s economy, and we are happy to support efforts that help create memorable experiences while contributing to the success of local businesses,” Tassi said.

Lloyd Longfield, MP for Guelph, said the organizations who collaborated on this project made it more than about being a lighting display, it was also a way to showcase the city’s culture and heritage.

“I am a proud Guelphite, and it is so good to see our beautiful, historic buildings in the downtown core have been made even more spectacular,” Longfield said.

The newly illuminated landmarks also include The George and Frank and Steins, which joined the distinguished lineup that debuted in 2021.

Each building will illuminate from 30 minutes after sunset until 11 p.m.

In addition to the nightly display, Illuminate Guelph will mark occasions during significant events like Black Heritage Month in February and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in September.

