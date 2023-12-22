3 people taken to hospital after crash in Caledon involving truck, SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Caledon early Friday.

Peel Paramedics said they responded to a crash between a transport truck and an SUV at around 4 a.m.

OPP said Highway 10 is closed in both directions from Olde Base Line/County Road 12 and King Street/County Road 9.

Paramedics said a woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. Two men suffered minor injuries. It’s unknown who was in which car.

COLLISION: #Hwy10 @TownOfCaledon: the highway is closed in both directions south of Inglewood between Olde Base Line Rd/County Rd 12 and King St/County Rd 9 following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/HjACwzzUIY — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 22, 2023