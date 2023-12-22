Menu

3 people taken to hospital after crash in Caledon involving truck, SUV

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 6:12 am
OPP say two are injured following a three-vehicle collision Sunday morning. An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
OPP say two are injured following a three-vehicle collision Sunday morning. An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
Officials say three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Caledon early Friday.

Peel Paramedics said they responded to a crash between a transport truck and an SUV at around 4 a.m.

OPP said Highway 10 is closed in both directions from Olde Base Line/County Road 12 and King Street/County Road 9.

Paramedics said a woman suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. Two men suffered minor injuries. It’s unknown who was in which car.

