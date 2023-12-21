Horrific crash in Lake Country sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were rushed to hospital after a horrific crash in Lake Country Thursday evening.
BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene of the collision on the highway near Berry Road around 6 p.m.
The highway was closed to traffic.
The crash appeared to involve at least three cars.
A white vehicle was severed into two parts, and debris from the cars was scattered across the road.
RCMP were on scene directing traffic as it detoured around the scene.
A SkipTheDishes bag could be seen near the collision.
BC Emergency Health Services said the two patients taken to hospital are in stable condition.
- COVID test supplier received billions in pandemic contracts after submitting edited results
- COVID-19 leaves lessons to learn, Trudeau says amid rapid test controversy
- Family wins $50 million just before Christmas, and now plans to buy a farm
- Air Canada fined by federal agency for failing to assist disabled passenger
Comments