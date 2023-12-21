Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Horrific crash in Lake Country sends 2 people to hospital

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 11:57 pm
A serious crash in Lake Country closed the highway Thursday evening. View image in full screen
A serious crash in Lake Country closed the highway Thursday evening. Bryon McLuckie / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were rushed to hospital after a horrific crash in Lake Country Thursday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene of the collision on the highway near Berry Road around 6 p.m.

The crash appeared to involve at least three vehicles. View image in full screen
Bryon McLuckie / Global News

The highway was closed to traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash appeared to involve at least three cars.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A white vehicle was severed into two parts, and debris from the cars was scattered across the road.

Thursday evening's crash in Lake Country View image in full screen
Bryon McLuckie / Global News
Trending Now

RCMP were on scene directing traffic as it detoured around the scene.

A SkipTheDishes bag could be seen near the collision.

BC Emergency Health Services said the two patients taken to hospital are in stable condition.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices