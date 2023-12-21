Horrific crash in Lake Country sends 2 people to hospital

See more sharing options

Two people were rushed to hospital after a horrific crash in Lake Country Thursday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene of the collision on the highway near Berry Road around 6 p.m.

View image in full screen Bryon McLuckie / Global News

The highway was closed to traffic.

The crash appeared to involve at least three cars.

A white vehicle was severed into two parts, and debris from the cars was scattered across the road.

View image in full screen Bryon McLuckie / Global News

RCMP were on scene directing traffic as it detoured around the scene.

A SkipTheDishes bag could be seen near the collision.

BC Emergency Health Services said the two patients taken to hospital are in stable condition.