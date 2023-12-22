Calgarian impresses neighbours with DIY Christmas display: ’You don’t have to spend a lot’

Send this page to someone via email

A creative Calgarian is brightening up his neighbourhood with a Christmas display that really comes from the heart.

Ron Eberly is out to show that you don’t need to spend big bucks to make a big impact.

Eberly invited a few neighbours over to check out his outdoor decorations that feature Santas made of old gift bags stuffed with newspapers and a nativity scene made up of cast-off mannequins and a thrift store doll.

“This just really expresses my faith and what Christmas means to me,” Eberly said. “The two sides of the coin – Santa Claus, the giver of joy and toys, and then the holy family, who bring the baby Jesus to us with joy as well.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Eberly’s neighbours are impressed by his efforts.

“It’s from the heart,” Mark Rishaug said. “It’s homemade.”

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours say it’s fine for others to go all-out and splurge on big blowups and fancy lights, but they prefer Eberly’s style.

“Building something that entices people to slow down and have a look is much more impactful,” Don Leishman said.

Eberly’s also encouraging inclusiveness during the holiday season, including a rainbow flag alongside his wooden reindeer.

“Gay people, we all do matter,” Eberly said. “So it’s very important that the gay community be recognized.”

It’s a message his neighbours strongly support.

“(Gay people) are all part of our society,” Leishman said. “More and more every year, every day.”