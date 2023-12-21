Dashcam video sought of Highway 3 head-on collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are seeking dashcam video of a two-vehicle highway collision on Wednesday evening.

B.C. Highway Patrol and Keremeos RCMP say the collision happened on Highway 3, north of Ollala, shortly after 6 p.m.

The incident involved a Mazda Protégé and a Toyota Corolla, with police saying the southbound Mazda crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the oncoming Toyota.

RCMP say the driver and two passengers of the Mazda have serious life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Corolla suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed, but was eventually reopened in both directions.

Police say the investigation continues, and charges haven’t been ruled out.

If you have any information about the collision, including possible dashcam video, you’re asked to contact the B.C. Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.