Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cardinal Capital Management joins calls for Chamandy to return as Gildan CEO

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2023 6:10 pm
Another shareholder of Gildan Activewear Inc. has joined calls for the company to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO. View image in full screen
Another shareholder of Gildan Activewear Inc. has joined calls for the company to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another shareholder of Gildan Activewear Inc. has joined calls for the company to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as CEO.

In a letter to the apparel company’s board, Cardinal Capital Management says it was shocked when the board decided to terminate Chamandy earlier this month.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chamandy was terminated without cause after four decades with the company he co-founded.

Cardinal, which joins several other firms in its call for Chamandy’s return, says it’s concerned about the credibility of the board’s narrative.

Trending Now

Gildan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but earlier this week said its plan to replace Chamandy was a careful and deliberate process.

Cardinal’s letter states that 35 per cent of company shareholders have publicly stated they want Chamandy back, while only six per cent support the board’s decision.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices