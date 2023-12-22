‘The Iron Claw’ director talks tragedy, power of Zac Efron and toxic masculinity

Send this page to someone via email

The Iron Claw, starring some of Hollywood’s buzziest actors of the moment, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Directed by Canadian-American Sean Durkin, the film, which explores the epic highs and tragic downfalls of the Von Erich family of wrestlers, is based on a true story. Led by patriarch Fritz Von Erich (played by Holt McCallany), the movie follows the family as Fritz’s sons follow his footsteps into the ring.

Repeated tragedies haunt the family. Even before the events on screen, the family was thought to be cursed.

View image in full screen Still from the movie ‘The Iron Claw.’ (L-R) Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich. Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

The movie starts as a fun, nostalgic romp through the ’70s and ’80s, but quickly goes down a dark path and never turns back.

The Iron Claw tells a cautionary tale of toxic masculinity and intergenerational trauma, showing the lengths a son will go to in pursuit of his father’s dream, and the ultimate price paid when he fails to achieve them.

The movie feels emotionally blunted by design, leaving viewers in a limbo of stoicism until its eventual cathartic release. The Von Erich family displays an unsettling lack of emotion, by order of its patriarch, and an unwavering devotion to wrestling excellence, even as history repeats itself in the most painful ways imaginable.

And yet the movie still finds time for levity. Viewers are sure to delight in the over-the-top hairstyles and costumes, ’80s graphics and ubiquitous rippling muscles. It’s impossible to not be charmed by the brotherly bond between the four Von Erich boys that grace the screen. (In real life there were five Von Erich brothers, but the stories of Mike and Chris Von Erich were combined into the character of Mike.)

View image in full screen Still from the movie ‘The Iron Claw.’ (L-R) Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich. Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

As Durkin puts it, this film is a story of tragedy, survival and “athletic glory.”

Durkin told Global News that the most challenging part of adapting the true story was “just how epic the story is.”

“They’re such a huge family and have such an unbelievable history and things that happen to them, both the athletic glory and the tragedies and everything in between.”

He hopes that the depiction of the Von Erichs’ “extreme world of wrestling” will help people connect to the “harmful” ideas of masculinity that isolated these boys and pushed them to the brink.

“Although these ideas of masculinity have changed and things have gotten better, they’re still really dominant and really harmful,” he said.

View image in full screen Sean Durkin attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s “The Iron Claw” at DGA Theater Complex on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Durkin also had praise for his cast, especially Efron, who “gave everything he had” and “fully committed” to this serious, dramatic role, a departure from Efron’s comedy roots.

“He just was amazing. He knew what it was. He knew what it had to be.”

Durkin also noted that the film’s cast became close quite quickly, recounting how Efron and White started sparring in the wrestling ring almost immediately after meeting.

“They got quite close wrestling because, within hours of meeting each other, they were in the ring, locking up,” Durkin said. “They just immediately hit it off and I think they both had so much respect for each other.”

—

(Watch the full interview with Durkin, top.)

‘The Iron Claw’ is out in theatres across Canada on Dec. 22.