House fire resulting in 2 deaths intentionally set: Regina Fire

A fire on Wednesday that claimed the lives of two people in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street was intentionally set, according to the Regina Fire and Protective Services, while another fire earlier this month that took the lives of two others was determined to be caused by overloading an electrical device.

On December 9, Regina Fire said a passerby reported a house fire. Crews were able to pull two people from the burning home while another two managed to escape on their own.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Upon arrival, crews made a fast attack. There was heavy fire involvement on the main floor. Upon initial search, they did find and remove two people from the home and they were unfortunately declared deceased,” said fire marshal Randy Ryba, following the incident.

Regina Fire said they’re working with the Technical Safety Authority of Saskatchewan (TSASK) – Electrical Division and Regina Police Service on further investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

A neighbouring home was damaged, displacing four people.

The second fire, on December 20, had crews respond at about 12:40 a.m. Once the fire was extinguished, crews found the bodies of two people on the second floor.

Regina Fire said they’re working with the Regina Police Service and further investigations are underway.