2 dead in recent house fire: Regina Fire

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Winnipeg Street where two people were declared dead on scene.

Regina Fire responded at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday and crews saw flames and smoke at the home.

“Crews worked to put the fire out and once it was safe to enter the residence, firefighters discovered two deceased persons on the second floor of the structure,” a release read.

“At this time, Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.”

RFPS is working in conjunction with the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson stated in a release that this is the second double fatality caused by fire that the city has been in less than two weeks.

“Any fire-related fatality is tragic,” said Jackson. “It is important that our community is diligent in fire safety. I urge all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms. Please be safe.”

According to the release, to provide traffic control and assistance to those affected by the fire, officers secured the scene and will remain on site until the investigation is complete.