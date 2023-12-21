Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Education

Staffer brings ‘vintage rifle’ to Vancouver school, prompts police lockdown

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 2:17 pm
A police officer stands with a vintage firearm seized at Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver on Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A police officer stands with a vintage firearm seized at Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver on Thurs. Dec. 21, 2023. Handout/Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver police have seized a “vintage rifle” from a staff member who brought it to Lord Byng Secondary School on Thursday morning, but say there was no apparent criminal intent behind the deed.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police said a teacher called to report a man carrying a rifle onto the premises. Officers quickly flooded the West Point Grey-area high school, locking it down before most students arrived for the day.

Click to play video: 'RCMP respond to gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary'
RCMP respond to gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary

“We immediately dispatched an emergency response to the school, and began searching for a suspect and to determine if anyone was injured,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“Working closely with school staff, we were able to locate a staff member who had carried a vintage rifle into the school, for a presentation.”

Within an hour of deploying, police shared on social media there was no threat to the public.

No charges were laid and no one was arrested.

“Today’s incident put our training into action,” Doucette added. “Resources were quickly in place and our team was able to resolve the issue.”

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver School Board and principal of Lord Byng Secondary School for comment.

Police said they would work with the board to ensure “this type of situation is avoided in the future.”

