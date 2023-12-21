Casino workers in Winnipeg celebrate Christmas with new settlements

Send this page to someone via email

At least one new settlement is arriving just in time for Christmas for some casino workers in Winnipeg, according to Unifor.

Almost 200 MGEU staff in the food and drink department approved an eight-year deal, with wage hikes between 16 and 40 per cent on top of a signing bonus.

Meantime, 750 Unifor members, who are dealers, cashiers and slot attendants at Mcphillips, Club Regent and the Shark Club casinos are voting on a tentative agreement of their own Thursday.

Negotiations early next year will take place between the province and administrative employees, shift supervisors and gaming technicians who are members of CUPE, Teamsters and IBEW.

1:04 Potential strike looms: Casino workers overwhelmingly vote in favour, demanding fair deal

The union said the members have been without a collective agreement for 18 months — since June 2022 — with wages increasing by only 1.75 per cent in six years.

“Our members at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries demonstrated to the employer they were fed up with the status quo,” said Lana Payne, Unifor national president. “Their solidarity and skilled bargaining has resulted in a contract they can be proud of.”

On Dec. 2, members voted in favour of a strike and were set to strike if an agreement was not reached by Dec. 23.

“Congratulations to the bargaining committee on using the leverage provided by the members’ strike vote to achieve a fair tentative agreement,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor western regional director.