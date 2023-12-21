Fire erupts at McDermot and Juno, roads blocked in all directions

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions.

Winnipeg fire crews can be seen at the location and people are asked to use a different route. There is currently no available information on how long they will be there.

The city has sent a bus to the scene for anyone who had to leave their home and would like to stay warm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.