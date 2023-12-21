Menu

Traffic

Fire erupts at McDermot and Juno, roads blocked in all directions

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 11:44 am
A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions.
A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions.
A fire has erupted in the area of McDermot and Juno, causing roads to be blocked in all directions.

Winnipeg fire crews can be seen at the location and people are asked to use a different route. There is currently no available information on how long they will be there.

The city has sent a bus to the scene for anyone who had to leave their home and would like to stay warm.

Trending Now

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

